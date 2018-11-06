Hearts captain Fatau Mohammed slams club

news

Fatau Mohammed has slammed Hearts of Oak for their reliance on inexperience players after their defeat against Ebusua Dwarfs.

The Phobians suffered a 2-1 defeat against Ebusua Dwarfs over the weekend in a friendly clash.

Hearts of Oak as it stands now have no substantive head coach and have lost all their experienced and exciting players to other clubs, namely Inusah Musah, Isaac Mensah, Patrick Razak, Samudeen Ibrahim.

Fatau Mohammed, who is the captain of the side has stated that a club like Hearts of Oak is not built on inexperienced player, after their defeat against Dwarfs.

“Accra Hearts of Oak is the biggest club in Ghana. We don’t use kids to play football. If you go and pick players from division 1 and 2 they can’t play,” he said.

“If they can’t play, then definitely we are bound to lose matches. We used to have experienced players in the team, but they have all left. Today the only experienced players in the team are myself, Malik Akowuah, Ben Mensah and Ernest Sowah, the rest are inexperienced players.

"if the experienced players were more than the inexperienced ones, thing would go well for us".