Hearts new found striker Kojo Obeng scored the goal that broke the hearts of the Dansoman lads.

Obeng jumped above all the defenders of Liberty Professionals to nod home the goal in the 43rd minute.

This is a big sigh of relief for Coach Kim Grant whose charges had lost two games on the trot- they suffered 1-0 defeat against Elmina Sharks and Karela FC on matchday 3 and day one respectively.

The game was an end to end affair- Hearts Fatau Mohammed header was parried away by Liberty's Togolese goalkeeper Fatao Alhassan in the 20th minute.

The Phobians afterwards dominated play, but it was the Scientific Soccer Lads who would call Richard Ayi in the post for the visitors to duty.

Kojo Obeng responded when he connected home from a corner kick to register the goal that would emerge as the match-winner with two minutes before the half time break.

The second half failed to produce any more goals.