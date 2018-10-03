Pulse.com.gh logo
Hearts edge Kotoko 2-0 to win Ghana Premier League


On 3rd October, 1999, the Phobians defeated the Porcupine Warriors 2-0 in Accra to be crowned champions of Ghana

Hearts edge Kotoko 2-0 to win Ghana Premier League

Exactly 19 years today, Accra Hearts of Oak crowned their championship title with an emphatic 2-0 victory over a 10-man Asante Kotoko in their final 1999 ABC Golden Lager Premier soccer league match, played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Emmanuel Kuffour and Ishmael Addo scored for the Phobians in the 74th and 85th minutes to shatter Kotoko's hopes of placing second for qualification to represent Ghana in the CAF Cup next year. Kotoko, who looked very determined right from the onset, came close in the fourth minute but Prince Adu-Poku failed to nod home Godwin Ablordey's beautiful cross.

Hearts repulsed the attack immediately and nearly found the opener through Joe Fameyeh but his scissors' kick from Emmanuel Yartey's pass missed the target. From then on, the tension-packed match degenerated into rough play and Kotoko's Gabriel Opoku-Ware was the first to be booked by FIFA referee Alex Quartey for fouling Hearts' Addo in the eleventh minute.

Two minutes later, the "Kum Apem" boys were reduced to 10 men after Kalilu Dramani received the marching orders when he kicked Hearts' Charles Allotey in the face after the referee had whistled for an infringement in Kotoko's favor.

The Phobians capitalized on their numerical advantage and started raiding the visitors goal area from all angles but the Kotoko defence pivoted around Frank Atsou, Samuel Bakai and Opoku-Ware managed to hold them in check.

In the 32nd minute, Kotoko's Baba Armando had all the opportunity under the sun to score the opener when he received a through pass from Ablordey but he wasted too much time and allowed the Hearts defence to recover and clear the ball from the danger zone, ending the first half scoreless.

Hearts came back from the break and wasted a 53rd minute chance when a free-kick taken by Fameyeh missed the target narrowly. Undaunted Phobians maintained the pressure but Kotoko's Atsou was always around to keep them at bay.

In the 67th minute, Kotoko pulled out Kofi Owusu for Awudu Adama and Hearts brought on Osmanu Amadu for Fameyeh in the 71st minute.

Hearts shot into the lead three minutes later through a header by Kuffour after goalkeeper Michael Abu of Kotoko had punched Addo's shot into his path. Abu, however, rose to the occasion in the 77th minute when he pulled off a brilliant save from Yartey's powerful shot.

A minute later, the Porcupine Warriors had no option but to replace their dependable defender, Atsou with Amadu Tanko because of injury.

Kotoko bounced back strongly into the game and came close on two occasions but Hearts' Amankwah Mireku cleared Nicholas Addo's header off the line in the 80th minute while goalkeeper James Nanor saved Ablordey's shot in the 84th minute. But with four minutes left to go, the Kotoko defence were caught napping as Yartey sneaked through to pass the ball to Addo who sent a curling shot beyond the reach of goalkeeper Abu to seal the doom of Kotoko.

