Hearts of Oak enter their game against Eleven Wonders on the back of two enviable records: Never have they lost a home league game on matchday 9 in the Ghana Premier League since its inception in the 1993-1994 season and they have never lost a home game in the GPL against first time visitors from the former Brong Ahafo Region, which is the base of the Techiman lads.

Current form

Hearts

They have won 3, drawn 3 and lost 2, with 12 points and are sitting 5th on the league log.

At home, the Phobians have won two and drawn 2.

Hearts of Oak have enjoyed their best run this season, having gone three games without a defeat: won 2 and drawn 1: won 1-2 against King Faisal, before beating Bechem United 6-1 and drew 1-1 against Elmina Sharks

In their last home league game on matchday 7, they thrashed Bechem United 6-1 to end their unbeaten run. Co-incidentally they are also a side from Brong.

Kojo Obeng Jnr and Victor Aidoo are Hearts of Oak’s top scorers with three goals apiece.

Players such Umar Manaf, Michelle Sarpong, Patrick Razak, Benjamin Afutu have all contributed to the team’s goal scoring feat.

Eleven Wonders

They have won 2, drawn 4 and lost 2 in 8 games and are lying 8th on the league log with 10 points.

Eleven Wonders have drawn 3 and lost one of their four away league games.

They are entering this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Karela last week.

Ibrahim Salifu is the best player of Eleven Wonders and he is the player with most Man of the Match awards in the GPL (5) this season. He will play a vital role in midfield for the Techiman outfit.

Head to head

The only league encounter between Hearts of Oak ad Eleven Wonders was in 2018 at Techiman which ended 1-1.

However, it is an unofficial game because the season was truncated.

18/03/18

Eleven Wonders 1-1 Accra Hearts of Oak

First time visits to Hearts by teams from the former Brong Ahafo Region (now in Brono, Bono East and Ahafo regions)

Total= 9

Wins= 6

Draws=3

Defeats = 0

2016

Round 24

[Aug 13]

Hearts of Oak 1-1 Techiman City

2011-2012

Matchday 14

26.02. 18:15

Hearts of Oak 0 - 0 Bechem United

2010-2011

Round 26

[May 2]

Hearts of Oak 3-0 B.A. Stars

2009/10

Matchday 25 [Apr 4]

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Aduana Stars

2008-2009

Round 28

[Jul 8]

Hearts of Oak 1-1 Chelsea

2001

Round 13 [Aug 5]

Hearts 6-0 Arsenals

1997

Matchday 8

Sunday 19th January, 1997

Hearts 2-0 Yeji Elf

1995-1996

Matchday 4

Sunday 22nd October, 1995

Hearts 2-1 Bofoakwa

1994-1995

Matchday 21

Wednesday 10th May, 1995

Hearts 2-0 B.A United