‘Even your king supports Phobia’ – Hearts fans troll Kotoko after Super Clash victory

On Sunday, the Phobians recorded a narrow 1-0 win over their bitter rivals to open a three-point gap at the top of the Ghana Premier League table.
Social media is filled with comments and reactions from Ghanaian football fans following the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.
A cagey encounter saw Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s volley decide the game, as Hearts edged closer to ending their 11-year trophy drought.
The Accra Sports Stadium was half-full with supporters of both teams, as the atmosphere was charged throughout the 90 minutes.
This was, perhaps, the first time in over a decade that anticipation ahead of a local game has been this high.
Hearts, however, deservedly run out winners and have now boosted their chances of winning a 21st league title.
In the aftermath of the big match, several Hearts fans took to social media to troll their counterparts from the Red side.
Here are some of the best reactions:
