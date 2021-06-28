‘Even your king supports Phobia’ – Hearts fans troll Kotoko after Super Clash victory

A cagey encounter saw Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s volley decide the game, as Hearts edged closer to ending their 11-year trophy drought.

The Accra Sports Stadium was half-full with supporters of both teams, as the atmosphere was charged throughout the 90 minutes.

This was, perhaps, the first time in over a decade that anticipation ahead of a local game has been this high.

Hearts, however, deservedly run out winners and have now boosted their chances of winning a 21st league title.

In the aftermath of the big match, several Hearts fans took to social media to troll their counterparts from the Red side.