Inter Allies have started the season on a poor note, having lost 1 and drawn 1 in two games

Hearts of Oak who have just played a game due to the postponement of their league game against Aduana Stars on matchday 1, sold out an exciting game against Ashanti Gold in a 4-goal thriller.

Patrick Razak who won the man of the match of the game and Kwadwo Obeng Jnr., the two goal-hero will be key as Hearts of Oak take on Inter Allies.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan makes GPL return as Legon Cities, Medeama share the spoils

Inter Allies are yet to score any goal after two games played. Their struggle for goals can be attributed to the absence of their marksman Victorien Adebayor, who was the leading top scorer in the league with 12 goals last season.

The Phobians have played Inter Allies 8 times in the league, so this will be their 9th encounter.

Inter Allies have won just a game against Hearts of Oak in their eight clashes, with the 20 times champions of Ghana having won three, with four ending in a draw.

Last season the league between them ended in a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium, but it won’t be applied in the head to head because the season was truncated due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Below is details of the head to head encounters between them

Total- 8

Hearts wins- 3

Inter Allies wins-1

Draws- 4

Goals for Hearts- 9

Goals for Inter Allies- 7

Inter Allies at home

Hearts wins- 2

Inter Allies wins-1

Draws- 1

Goals for Hearts- 7

Goals for Inter Allies-6

N/B: The 2018 and 2020 league results are not part of the head to head because the seasons were truncated

Inter Allies home performance since last season

Wins- 2

Draws-4

Losses-2

2019/2020

Round 2

[Jan 4]

Inter-Allies 2-1 Bechem

Round 4

[Jan 15]

Inter-Allies 2-3 Elmina Sharks

Round 5

[Jan 19]

Inter-Allies 1-1 WAFA

Round 7

[Jan 31]

Inter-Allies 4-2 King Faisal Babes

Round 9

[Feb 8]

Inter-Allies 1-1 Legon Cities

Round 11

[Feb 19]

Inter-Allies 1-2 Medeama

Round 13

[Mar 8]

Inter-Allies 1-1 Hearts of Oak

2020-2021

Round 1

[Nov 16]

Inter-Allies 0-0 Dreams

Hearts of Oak’s away performance since last season

Wins- 2

Draws-3

Losses-2

Round 2

[Jan 4]

Inter-Allies 2-1 Bechem

Round 4

[Jan 15]

Inter-Allies 2-3 Elmina Sharks

Round 5

[Jan 19]

Inter-Allies 1-1 WAFA

Round 7

[Jan 31]

Inter-Allies 4-2 King Faisal Babes

Round 9

[Feb 8]

Inter-Allies 1-1 Legon Cities

Round 11

[Feb 19]

Inter-Allies 1-2 Medeama

Round 13

[Mar 8]

Inter-Allies 1-1 Hearts of Oak