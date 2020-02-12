Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will do their first battle in the UK on 7TH March 2020 to commemorate Ghana’s Independence Day on 6th March.

Speaking at the launch of the game, George Lomotey, Manager of GTV Sports+ Channel at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation said “We are committed to bringing the best to Ghanaians and will show the game live on GTV and GTV Sports+ with the best of coverage”.

The historic game has been sanctioned by both the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry for Youth and Sports.

The Kumasi giants defeated the Phobians 1-2 on matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium, so the latter will enter into the game with the defeat fresh in their mind.

Would the London clash be a repeat for Kotoko or revenge for Hearts of Oak?