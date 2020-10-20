The NSA made this known in a statement released on Tuesday and signed by its Director General, Peter Twumasi.

The letter announcing the charges for the usage of the stadium was copied to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

It said matches involving Hearts and Kotoko are rated as category A, while that of other teams are divided between categories B and C.

NSA statement

The statement added that games involving these two clubs against any other opposition are grouped under category B, insisting the home team this instance will be made to pay GHc20,000.

Meanwhile, clubs in the Premier League and Division One will be charged GHc15,000 for using the Accra Sports stadium.

The 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season will officially kickstart on November 13 following the lifting of restrictions.

However, as part of COVID-19 safety protocols, only 25% capacity of fans will be allowed at the various stadia.