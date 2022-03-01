Hearts, Kotoko to pocket GH¢50,000 each from President’s Cup game

This will be the second time in three weeks that Hearts and Kotoko have faced each other this season, having recently drawn goalless in the league.

However, there is an added motivation to annex the President’s Cup, which is being organised by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

According to GHALCA, aside from the GH¢50,000 appearance fee for each club, Hearts and Kotoko will also take home 25% each of the total gate proceeds.

“Football is all about business and at the same time it brings us together, so the two clubs will take an appearance fee of GH¢50,000 each,” GHALCA Chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo, said, as quoted by the Graphic Sports.

“GHALCA, as organisers, will take 50 per cent and the two clubs will take 25 per cent each of the remaining 50 per cent.”