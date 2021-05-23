Video: Hearts legend Don Bortey leads jama session after Phobians go top of the league

In a video shared by the club on Facebook, the former winger is spotted leading the players as they sing to celebrate the feat.

Bernard Dong Bortey joins Gt. Olympics Pulse Ghana

This is the first time in five years that Hearts are occupying the top of the league, having struggled in recent years.

Rivals Asante Kotoko’s failure to beat WAFA on Thursday means the Phobians will end matchday 28 as league leaders.

Don Bortey started his career with Ghapoha Readers, before crossing carpets to Hearts, where he became a cult hero in the 2000s.

He won four Ghana Premier League titles with the Phobians, as well as the CAF Super Cup and CAF Confederations Cup.

He was also joint top-scorer in the league in 2003 after netting 18 goals, and was part of the Black Starlets side that won bronze at the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Cup.