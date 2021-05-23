Video: Hearts legend Don Bortey leads jama session after Phobians go top of the league

The 38-year-old was with the team as they recorded an important 1-0 win over their opponents to move to the top of the Ghana Premier League table.
Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Don Bortey led the team in a massive jama session following their win over Techiman Eleven Wonders on Friday.
In a video shared by the club on Facebook, the former winger is spotted leading the players as they sing to celebrate the feat.
This is the first time in five years that Hearts are occupying the top of the league, having struggled in recent years.
Rivals Asante Kotoko’s failure to beat WAFA on Thursday means the Phobians will end matchday 28 as league leaders.
Don Bortey started his career with Ghapoha Readers, before crossing carpets to Hearts, where he became a cult hero in the 2000s.
He won four Ghana Premier League titles with the Phobians, as well as the CAF Super Cup and CAF Confederations Cup.
He was also joint top-scorer in the league in 2003 after netting 18 goals, and was part of the Black Starlets side that won bronze at the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Watch the video of Don Bortey leading Hearts’ jama session below:
