Akabagre has emerged as one of the top transfer targets for the Phobians following his distinctive display for the Division Two club.

According to reports, a member of the Hearts of Oak board met the President of White Wolves Mr. Sally Manaf in Accra last week over the signing of the attacking midfielder.

The 18-year-old enforcer has been a revelation in the second-tier league after scoring 11 goals for White Wolves last season.

Hearts of Oak want to bolster their midfield options with the White Wolves star ahead of the start of next season.