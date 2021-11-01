Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan discharged from hospital after on-pitch collapse

He, however, collapsed at full-time following the club’s goalless draw against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Alhassan, who partnered with Robert Addo Sowah at the heart of defence, suffered a concussion in the second half of the game.

The defender was hit by an elbow but decided to continue playing and it rendered him unconscious. He was subsequently rushed to the National Sports Council clinic.

After being kept in a stable condition by doctors, the player was then transferred to the 37 Military Hospital, where he spent the night.

In a statement on Monday morning, Hearts said Alhassan has been discharged and has been given some days off to recover.

“Mohammed Alhassan has recovered and has been discharged from the 37 Military Hospital after he suffered from a concussion. He has been given days off to fully recover,” the club said.