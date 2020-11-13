The season’s opener between the former champions will be played at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Stadium at Dormaa.
READ MORE: Six achievements of J.J Rawlings in sports
Aduana Stars are still the defending champions heading into the tie against Accra Hearts of Oak.
They were the last team to win the Ghana Premier League (GPL) in 2017 and the league has since failed to realise its completion in the past three years.
In the abrogated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League Aduana Stars after 15 games were lying at the summit of the league ladder, while Hearts of Oak with a game fewer than the Dormaa outfit were lying 9th on the league log.
Last season Hearts of Oak managed to hold Aduana Stars to a goalless draw when they faced off at Dormaa on matchday nine.
Aduana Stars will be counting on the goal-scoring prowess of Yahaya Mohammed when they take on the Phobians.
Meanwhile, the Accra giants will rely on former Bechem United forward Abednego Tetteh as he seeks to start life in the club on a good note.
However, Hearts of Oak will be sweating over the absence of two of their attacking forces last season in the persons of Kofi Kordji and Joseph Esso, who have both left the side.
Below are the match officials for matchday 1
Date: Saturday 14th November 2020 (Startimes Live)
Match: Aduana Stars Vrs Hearts Of Oak
Venue: Dormaa Ahenkro
Referee: Eric Sefa Antwi
Assistants: Dakura Soglo Augustine & Thomas Ngindieye
4th Referee: Maxwell Owusu
Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba
Venue Media Officer: Vincent Ampaabeng
2. Date: Saturday 14th November 2020
Match: Legon Cities Vrs Berekum Chelsea (Startimes Live)
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Eso Doh Morrison
Assistants: Stephen Balongoula & Gilbert Adom Mensah
4th Referee: Rustum G. Senorgbe
Match Commissioner: James Adjei
Venue Media Officer: Desmond Amenu
3. Date: Sunday 15th November 2020
Match: Wafa Vrs King Faisal `
Venue: Wafa Park Sogakope
Referee: Jones Akubiem
Assistants: Alex Osam & Isaac Asante
4th Referee: Bismark Appiah
Match Commissioner: Michael N. Ayeh
Venue Media Officer: Tilda Acorlor
Gfa Cameraman: Bernard Agbodja
4. Date: Sunday 5th November 2020
Match: Medeama Vrs Great Olympics
Venue: Akoon Park Tarkwa
Referee: Eric O. Prempeh
Assistants: Emml. Dolagbanu & Isaac O. Antwi
4th Referee: Joshua Samadji
Match Commissioner: Abaidoo Mensah
Venue Media Officer: Richard Baffour Nkrumah
Gfa Cameraman: Kojo Sassah
5. Date: Sunday 15th November 2020 (Startimes Live)
Match: Ashanti Gold Vrs Karela United
Venue: Len Clay Obuasi
Referee: Gabriel O. Arhin
Assistants: Patrick Papala & Mumuni Fuseini
4th Referee: Mohammed Misbau
Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante
Venue Media Officer: Nuhu Adams
6. Date: Sunday 15th November 2020
Match: Dwarfs Vrs Elmina Sharks
Venue: Cape Coast Stadium
Referee: Abdul Latiff Qadir
Assistants: Emml. Dei & Isaac Nyamekye
4th Referee: Wiseman Ghansah
Match Commissioner: Felix Adjetey Sowah
Venue Media Officer: Lukeman Ayinde
Gfa Cameraman: Gabriel Bentum
7. Date: Sunday 15th November, 2020
Match: Liberty Professional Vrs Bechem United
Venue: Dansoman
Referee: Emml. Tampuri
Assistants: Peter Dawsa & Sulemana S. Deen
4th Referee: Musah Mubarik
Match Commissioner: S. Oduro Nyarko
Venue Media Officer: Seth Acquaye
Gfa Cameraman: Herbert Semakor
8. Date: Sunday 15th November 2020 (Startimes Live)
Match: Asante Kotoko Vrs Eleven Wonders
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Julian Nunoo
Assistants: Roland Addy & Pascal Mawusi
4th Referee: Selorm Kpormegb
Match Commissioner: Andrews Tamakloe
Venue Media Officer: Raymond Ackumey
9. Date: Monday 16th November 2020 (Startimes Live)
Match: Inter Allies Vrs Dreams
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Ben K. Sefah
Assistants: Isaac Odoom & Frederick Danful
4th Referee: Kenny Padi
Match Commissioner: Mike Amedior
Venue Media Officer: Fred Gyan-Mante