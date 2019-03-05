Former playmaker Charles Taylor played for both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, but he is set to feature for the Phobians when they take on the Porcupine Warriors in the Legends match scheduled for Wednesday.

He has however, been threatened by Paa Kofi Sunsum not make appearance for the match because he is regarded an enemy of the club due to the fact that he snubbed them for Asante Kotoko in 2003 coupled with some of his public utterances that did go down well with the Accra giants

"For security reasons, Charles Taylor should not come to the Accra Sports Stadium . For peace to prevail I will advice him not come to the stadium tomorrow,” Paa Kwesi Sunsum told Happy FM.

He added, "Charles Taylor is an individual against the masses. He should exercise patience and stay away from the stadium tomorrow.

"I have been speaking to Charles Taylor about his differences with Hearts of oak but he is not ready for any amicable settlement".

The Legends match is a game between former players of Hearts and Kotoko.

Charles Taylor was a key member of the Hearts of Oak team that won a historic treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000