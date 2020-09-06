Attah and her girlfriend blessed their marriage in a low-key ceremony which was attended by only family members and close friends.

The ceremony took place at Swedru in the Central Region of Ghana on Saturday 5th September, 2020.

Richard Attah was widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League, which was cancelled after matchday 15 as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor handed him a call-up to the senior national team for Ghana’s double-header against Sudan in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations- the games were however postponed due to the COVID-19.

Richard Attah is a former player of Elmina Sharks and he joined Hearts of Oak from the Central Region side.