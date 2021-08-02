Hearts of Oak in line to win the double after qualifying for FA Cup final

Benjamin Afutu Kotey opened the scoring for the Phobians in the first half, before Isaac Mensah and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh wrapped up the result in the second half.

Hearts have shown no signs of slowing down despite winning the league and went into the FA Cup semi-final clash with all seriousness.

Following a spell of early domination, their pressure paid dividends when Afutu rose highest to head home from a Fatawu Mohammed cross.

Medeama put up a better performance after falling behind but their hard work was undone by a howler by goalkeeper Frank Boateng after the restart.

The shot-stopper attempted to clear a long ball but made a complete mess of the situation, allowing Mensah to troll the ball into an empty net.

Barnieh completed the 3-0 rout at the Cape Coast stadium when he expertly converted from the penalty spot in the dying seconds of the game.

Hearts have now set up a scintillating FA Cup final against Ashanti Gold, who also defeated Berekum Chelsea 4-1 earlier on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Phobians are now in line to win the double, having already been crowned league champions.