The two most glamourous clubs Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have been drawn apart in Zone B and Zone A, respectively.
The start of the Special Competition was delayed due to a misunderstanding between the Ghana Premier League clubs and organisers of the competition.
However, the green light has been given for the competition to kick off this weekend at selected venues after the two feuding parties saw the need to settle impasse between them
Below is the full fixtures for the weekend
Zone A
Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars
Ashantigold vs Eleven Wonders
Brekum Chelsea vs Medeama SC
WA All Stars vs Bechem United
Zone B
Accra Hearts of Oak vs Dreams Fc
Ebusua Dwarfs vs Karela United
Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks
WAFA vs Liberty Professionals