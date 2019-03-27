The two most glamourous clubs Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have been drawn apart in Zone B and Zone A, respectively.

The start of the Special Competition was delayed due to a misunderstanding between the Ghana Premier League clubs and organisers of the competition.

However, the green light has been given for the competition to kick off this weekend at selected venues after the two feuding parties saw the need to settle impasse between them

Below is the full fixtures for the weekend

Zone A

Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars

Ashantigold vs Eleven Wonders

Brekum Chelsea vs Medeama SC

WA All Stars vs Bechem United

Zone B

Accra Hearts of Oak vs Dreams Fc

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Karela United

Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks

WAFA vs Liberty Professionals