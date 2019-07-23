Akowuah joined Accra Hearts of Oak three seasons ago from Medeama SC.

He has, however, struggled to find his feet Hearts of Oak, despite joining them for a big-money move, perhaps the most expensive signings of the club in recent times.

Hearts of Oak in a statement have stated that they won’t give the former AshGold midfielder a new deal at the club when his contract expires by the end of July.

“Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club has taken the option not to renew the contract of midfielder Malik Akowuah following the expiration of his three-year deal at the club.

“We thank him for his professional service to the club and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

The Phobians under Coach Kim Grant are looking forward to building a solid side with much focus on youngsters.