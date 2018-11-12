Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Hearts of Oak enters three-year partnership with Umbro

The Phobians marked their 107 anniversary with a 2-1 defeat to Inter Allies on Sunday.

  • Published:
play

As part of its 107th birthday celebration, Accra Hearts of Oak has announced a mouth-watering kit sponsorship deal with Umbro.

According to a statement signed by the club’s Communications Manager, Kwame Opare-Addo, Umbro will provide the Phobians kt from the 2018/2019 season.

"Umbro is pleased to announce a new long-term partnership agreement with Accra Hearts of Oak, one of Africa’s oldest and most decorated football clubs," Umbro announced on Monday.

On their part, Accra Hearts of Oak also told the media via a press release that “they were thrilled to welcome Umbro” into the Phobian family.

Chief Executive of Hearts of Oak, Mark Noonan also urged Phobians to embrace and give their full support to this new partnership.

"The brands were seemingly meant to be together as they can both trace history back to Manchester, UK in the early 1900’s. When Hearts of Oak launched its first-ever rainbow kits in 1917, they were sourced from a manufacturer in the famed English city. These rainbow colours have become synonymous with the “Phobia” over the years, creating one of the most unique and recognisable club identities on the Continent. Umbro, of course, was founded in the outskirts of Manchester in 1924, and has since grown in to one of the world’s leading football brands."

play

The partnership will see Umbro become the exclusive global technical partner of Hearts of Oak, supplying the players with authentic competition wear, training apparel and equipment, off field apparel, footwear and luggage.

“Umbro will also supply the technical and management staff with Hearts’ branded apparel. Hearts of Oak products will also be available for fans to purchase.”

X
