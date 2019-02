Striker Joseph Esso opened the scoring in the 20th minute by converting a spot-kick.

Fifteen minutes later, Kojo Obeng Jnr double the lead after heading home from a rebound.

Just after the hour mark, youngster Manaf Umar fired past the keeper from a counter-attack.

In the 70th minute, Manaf soared to head home his second from a fine cross from the right.