Hearts of Oak to sign mega partnership deal with Bayern Munich


The Phobians are on the verge of signing a deal with the Bavarian giants

  Published:
Hearts of Oak General Manager Mark Noonan has reportedly arrived in Germany to finalise an agreement between the Accra giants and Bayern Munich.

It is understood Mark Noonan left Ghana last week to complete negotiations with Bayern Munich on behalf of Hearts of Oak.

According to reports, the former European champions will be providing technical support and will be aiding the Phobians with expertise for player development and football business strategy.

READ MORE: Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receive malaria mixture as reward

However, there is a possibility of an international friendly between Hearts of Oak and Bayern Munich in the coming months.

READ MORE: Gambian actress explains why she broke up with Michael Essien

In Mark Noonan’s absence Hearts of Oak suffered a 2-0 loss against Kumasi Asante Kotoko and the reurn leg is expected to come off on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi

