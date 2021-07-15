RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Hearts of Oak vs Elmina Sharks; Kotoko faces Berekum Chelsea in FA Cup quarter-final

Emmanuel Ayamga

The quarter-final draw of the 2020-21 Ghana FA Cup has been held today, Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak have been paired against fellow topflight side Berekum Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will also face relegation battlers Elmina Sharks in the quarter-final of the competition.

In the other last eight fixtures, Ashanti Gold will play against Kintampo Top Talents, while Medeama will also lock horns with Attram De Visser Soccer Academy.

The quarter-final matches of the FA Cup competition will be played on the weekend of 20 to 22nd July 2021.

See the full pairings below:

QUARTER FINALS (QF)

QF 1: Ashantigold vs Kintampo Top Talents FC

QF 2: Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea

QF 3: Elmina Sharks vs Hearts of Oak

QF 4: Medeama vs Attram De Visser

SEMI-FINALS (SF)

NB => TO BE PLAYED ON NEUTRAL GROUNDS (CAPE COAST)

=> 31st July 2021

SF 1: WINNER QF 1 vs WINNER QF 2

=> 1st August 2021

SF 2: WINNER QF 3 vs WINNER QF 4

FINAL

=> 8th August 2021

WINNER SF 1 vs WINNER SF 2

