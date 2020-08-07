It is understood Joseph Esso whose contract is nearing expiration demanded GHC 150,000 signing on fee, but the club offered GHC 90,000 and as a result the tw

o parties couldn't reach an agreement.

The Phobians in a statement have released the former Dwarfs striker and four other players namely Benjamin Agyare, Christopher Bonney, Bernard Arthur, and Abubakar Traore

The club's official statement reads "Hearts of Oak management has met players, Joseph Esso, Benjamin Agyare, Christopher Bonney, Bernard Arthur, and Abubakar Traore, and thanked them for their services as both sides opted not to extend their contracts."

"We wish them the very best of luck in their respective careers"