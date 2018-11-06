news

The Phobians have outdoored a new emblem to suit modern trends few days to their 107 birthday.

Mark Noonan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accra Hearts of Oak has prioritised giving the logo of the Accra giants a facelift to match that of the elite clubs in world football as he aims at rebranding the club.

The new logo of the club has features of the old one, but the design has been modified to look more appealing.

“Hearts of Oak is an iconic brand in African football and we took great care to preserve heritage in the new marks,” said Chief Executive Officier Mark Noonan.

“That said in order to thrive in this digital era, we needed an identity that was cleaner, more dynamic and a symbol of the club’s future ambitions.”

Hearts of Oak worked with U.K based Teamup a global leader in sports brand consulting and design, on the new emblem.

Fred Popp, teamup Chief Executive Officer said “The new badge respects the past, with an eye to the future. We commend the club for driving us to achieve a rare case of simplicity, boldness, and directness not often seen in African football Clubs that will help expand the possibilities of how and where Hearts of Oak is presented.”

Hearts of Oak, formed on 11 November, 1911 has chalked several successes as a football club- 20 league titles, 10 FA Cups, a CAF Champions League, a CAF Confederation Cup and a CAF Super Cup.

However, the second most successful club in the anal of Ghana football are with a major title since the 2008-09 season when they won the Ghana Premier League.