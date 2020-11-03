Ghana Premier League clubs have a notoriety of paying their players below the minimum wages. Some have even been accused over the years of feeding their players with Sugar cane as a form of payment.

Moses Andoh who played for Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2000s has said that the Phobians were also culprits of underpaying their players.

He disclosed that some of the big-name players namely Bobby Short, Anthony Annan, Eric Gawu, Kwabena Boafo, Nii Larbi, Amankwah Mireku, Joojo Bossman, Nana Ajiri, Saani Mohammed, Saliu Muntari, Ablade Morgan, Eric Nyarko, Don Bortey among others were also paid salaries as low as between GHC 150- GHC 160.

” Look at the calibre of players I have mentioned and the amount we were receiving. Is this an amount that can make a player succeed?,” he quizzed in an interview with Accra based Rainbow Radio.

Andoh further said that players were threatened no to disclose their salaries to the press by the club

Moses Andoh said he had an opportunity to move to a Turkish side and could have benefitted from an $8,000 deal but that deal was sabotaged.

Meanwhile, he has denied that the players who qualified for the money zone in 2006 in the Champions league were given $1,000 each.

He said, "till date, we have not been paid a pesewa of a dollar yet they published in the newspapers that they gave the players $1,000”.