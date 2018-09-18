Pulse.com.gh logo
Hearts petition FIFA Normalisation Committee over two players


Mark Noonan has Inusah Musah and Isaac Mensah breached their contracts by signing for another club.

  • Published:
General Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak of Mark Noonan has revealed that the Phobians have reported the conduct of Inusah Musah And Isaac Mensah to the FIFA Normalisation Committee because the duo signed for Petro Atletico Luanda, despite having a running contract with the Accra giants.

Musah reportedly refused to extend his contract with Hearts of Oak after his two-year deal with the side run out and proceeded to complete a three-year deal with Petro Atletico Luanda.

Mensah is understood to have decided to face new test away from Hearts of Oak, after refusing to extend his contract and signed for the same class as his former teammate Musah.

Mark Noonan, the General Manager of the Phobians, however has revealed that Inusah Musah and Isaac Mensah are still under contract with the Accra giants, so they have reported the matter to the FIFA Normalisation Committee.

 “Isaac Mensah (under contract with Hearts) and Inusah left Hearts of Oak without the consent of the club,” Noonan told FOX FM.

“We (Hearts of Oak) have petitioned FIFA and the Normalization Committee (Ghana) over the conduct of the players regarding their move to Angola without our consent.”

