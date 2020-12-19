The game seemed to be heading to a 1-1 draw, but a late minute penalty which was converted by Umar Manaf handed the Accra giants all the three points.

In the first half, the closest King Faisal came at scoring was skipper Michael Akuffu’s freekick which missed the goal post by few inches.

Michelle Sarpong wasted a free header that came his way after he was given an incisive pass.

Benjamin Afutu in the 19th minute moved into an empty space and registered the match opener from a tap in.

Victor Aidoo too fluffed an opportunity which came his way in the first 45 minutes and Raddy Ovouka was enterprising whenever he surged forward, but his final cross always failed to go to the target person.

After the break, King Faisal pilled pressure on Hearts of Oak and got the equaliser with just five minutes into the game through Kwadwo Frimpong.

King Faisal after scoring matched the Phobians boot for boot especially in the midfield.

Hearts of Oak withdrew Patrick Razak and replaced him with club’s top scorer Kwadwo Obeng Jnr who started the game from the bench.

The presence of Obeng Jnr brought some new energy to the Hearts of Oak team who pushed for the match-winner and in the course of that a mistake by a King Faisal player in the 18-yard box compelled the referee to whistle for a penalty in favour of the Accra giants in the 92nd minute.

Manaf stepped up for the kick and he misplaced the King Faisal goalkeeper to give the Phobians the match-winner at the death.