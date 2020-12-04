It was a game which was dominated by the Accra giants but they failed to take their chances in both halves of the game.

Patrick Razak missed an opportunity after he had taken on two Karela players, but his cross failed to find anyone in particular.

READ MORE: President Akufo-Addo approves GHC 50,000 for each GPL club

Diawesie Taylor found Kwame Boateng who sent the ball back to Taylor, but his shot was blocked by Mohammed Alhassan in the Hearts of Oak defence.

Alhassan again displayed a world-class defending he excellently dispossessed Kwame Boateng who was in a good position to advance and register the opener.

Mohammed Alhassan who was all over the field nearly broke the deadlock after Frederick Ansah Botchwey’s freekick was poorly handled by goalkeeper Ansah Fufro. The ball fell the way of Alhassan, but his curler but the side net to the relief of the visitors. At a point newly appointed coach of the Phobians Kostadin Papic nearly celebrated, but he realised it wasn’t a goal.

Manaf’s cross took a deflection and nearly beat Ansah Fofro, yet he stretched to prevent the ball from entering the net before Mitchell Sarpong’s rebound went over the crossbar for a goal kick with just a minute into the second half.

Mohammed Alhassn in a one on one situation, Diawisie Taylor cleared a from the striker in the 47th minute to stop him from causing any damage.

Patrick Razak made an incursion in the Karela goal area when he weaved his way through before he located Mitchell Sarpong. Sarpong saw his strike which had beaten the goalkeeper denied by the woodwork in the 50th minute.

Goalkeeper Ansah Fufro was substituted after he twice fell on the ground to receive medical attention. He was replaced by Richard Baidoo, a Hearts of Oak on loan to Karela FC.

Hearts of Oak getting to the die embers of the game pilled more pressure on the Anyinase based side. There was a penalty call after Patrick Razak was body-checked in the 18-yard box, ut the referee allowed play to continue.

In the 86th minute, a pass from Mohammed Alhassan found substitute Kojo Obeng Jnr and the striker dribbled his marker nicely yet his shot went wide with just the goalkeeper.

Ovuka in an enterprising overlapping run shot the ball across the face of goal, but it found no one in particular in injury time.

Obeng Jnr who moved to the midfield picked a ball and delivered an incisive cross which located Patrick Razak, but he had a poor connection to the ball with his head in the 94th minute.

With an outstanding game, Hearts of Oak have drawn two and lost one from the three