General Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak Mark Nonnan says an agreement between the Ghanaian giants and Bayern Munich could see the two outfits face each other in a friendly.

Mark Nonnan was away in Germany for days to conclude a partnership agreement with Bayern Munich.

Hearts of Oak seek to rebrand the team to give them international appeal, hence their decision to reach a partnership agreement with five-time champions of Europe.

The agreement could also hand the Phobians an international friendly against Bayern Munich according to the General Manager of the side.

"We've struck a relationship with Bayern Munich which could make them play us in a friendly in Ghana." he told Kumasi-based Sikka Sports.

Hearts of Oak have struggled to make impact on the field of playing, having failed to win any major league title since the 2008/09 Ghana Premier League triumph.