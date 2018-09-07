Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Hearts of Oak to play Bayern Munich as part of partnership agreement


Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak to play Bayern Munich as part of partnership agreement

The Phobians have concluded a partnership agreement with the German powerhouse Bayern Munich

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hearts of Oak to play Bayern Munich as part of partnership agreement play Hearts of Oak to play Bayern Munich as part of partnership agreement

General Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak Mark Nonnan says an agreement between the Ghanaian giants and Bayern Munich could see the two outfits face each other in a friendly.

Mark Nonnan was away in Germany for days to conclude a partnership agreement with Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: These are the only African players to mount FIFA podium

Hearts of Oak seek to rebrand the team to give them international appeal, hence their decision to reach a partnership agreement with five-time champions of Europe.

The agreement could also hand the Phobians an international friendly against Bayern Munich according to the General Manager of the side.

"We've struck a relationship with Bayern Munich which could make them play us in a friendly in Ghana." he told Kumasi-based Sikka Sports.

READ MORE: Aduana Stars reaped what they sowed

Hearts of Oak have struggled to make impact on the field of playing, having failed to win any major league title since the 2008/09 Ghana Premier League triumph.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: England bid to use World Cup feel-good factor against Spain Football England bid to use World Cup feel-good factor against Spain
Football: Luis Enrique tasked with finding Spain's sweetspot between past and future Football Luis Enrique tasked with finding Spain's sweetspot between past and future
Football: Depay bags double in Dutch win as Sneijder bows out Football Depay bags double in Dutch win as Sneijder bows out
Football: France and Germany draw Nations League opener as Bale stars for Wales Football France and Germany draw Nations League opener as Bale stars for Wales
Football: Stewart wants new US football coach hired by year's end Football Stewart wants new US football coach hired by year's end
Football: Wales tear Ireland apart in Nations League opener Football Wales tear Ireland apart in Nations League opener

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1bullet
2 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount...bullet
3 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from...bullet
4 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
5 Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban for 45 daysbullet
6 AFCON 2019 Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black Stars trainingbullet
7 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
8 Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy:...bullet
9 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet

Football

"Road to 2022 World Cup" - Italy coach Roberto Mancini starts rebuilding Italy in the Nations League
Football Mancini expects 'emotional' Italy debut in Nations League
France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola makes one of several fine saves to keep Germany out during their Nations League opener against world champions France.
Football Areola saves France blushes in Germany stalemate
Mohamed Salah wins stand-off with the Egyptian federation
Football Salah wins federation battle as Egypt return
John Abeka Black Satellites World Cup winning goalkeeper’s trainer dies of heart attack