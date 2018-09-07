The Phobians have concluded a partnership agreement with the German powerhouse Bayern Munich
General Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak Mark Nonnan says an agreement between the Ghanaian giants and Bayern Munich could see the two outfits face each other in a friendly.
Mark Nonnan was away in Germany for days to conclude a partnership agreement with Bayern Munich.
READ MORE: These are the only African players to mount FIFA podium
Hearts of Oak seek to rebrand the team to give them international appeal, hence their decision to reach a partnership agreement with five-time champions of Europe.
The agreement could also hand the Phobians an international friendly against Bayern Munich according to the General Manager of the side.
"We've struck a relationship with Bayern Munich which could make them play us in a friendly in Ghana." he told Kumasi-based Sikka Sports.
READ MORE: Aduana Stars reaped what they sowed
Hearts of Oak have struggled to make impact on the field of playing, having failed to win any major league title since the 2008/09 Ghana Premier League triumph.