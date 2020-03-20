Agyemang Badu’s sister Haggar was shot dead in cold blood on Thursday at Berekum in the Bono Region of Ghana by his boyfriend identified as Kwabena Yeboah.

Kwabena Yeboah who is being pursued by the police has been on the run after allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

Anybody with information about the offender who is believed to be in his late 40’s should contact 0242720663

Hellas Verona have mourned with their midfielder Agyemang Badu who is gutted by the sudden death of his sister.

“Hellas Verona FC expresses the senses of the deepest condolences and the most affectionate closeness to Emmanuel #Badu for the death, in tragic circumstances, of his sister Hagar.

#HVFC”