Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Henry fever grips France amid Bordeaux links


Football Henry fever grips France amid Bordeaux links

Thierry Henry is the name on everybody's lips in France just now, with the Arsenal legend tipped to return to his home country as the next coach of Bordeaux.

  • Published:
An assistant with Belgium during the World Cup, Thierry Henry is being linked with Bordeaux play

An assistant with Belgium during the World Cup, Thierry Henry is being linked with Bordeaux

(AFP)

Thierry Henry is the name on everybody's lips in France just now, with the Arsenal legend tipped to return to his home country as the next coach of Bordeaux.

The south-western club's start to the season has been marred by a public row between Uruguayan coach Gustavo Poyet and the board over transfers.

Poyet, who took over in January and led Bordeaux to European qualification, was suspended for a week and now looks set to be shown the door.

In the meantime, media reports in France say Henry, 41, is keen on the idea of succeeding Poyet at a club who are set to be taken over by American investors.

Henry, France's all-time record goal-scorer, retired as a player in 2014 and has worked as an assistant coach for the last two years with Belgium.

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio this week likened Henry's coaching trajectory to that of his former France teammate Zinedine Zidane, an ex-Bordeaux player.

"Henry's path is similar. He has done his training, taken different jobs where he has had experience of working with a group of players," said Genesio.

If Henry does arrive, he would follow in the footsteps of another 1998 World Cup winner -- Patrick Vieira took over at Nice in the close season.

Genesio added: "They are former players who have had a big impact on the French game. They bring a lot of media interest and I think it's good for French football."

Bordeaux have had a terrible start to the campaign, losing their opening two games, including a 2-1 defeat at Toulouse last weekend under interim coach Eric Bedouet.

They took on Gent in Belgium in the Europa League on Thursday and on Sunday will face Monaco, Henry's first club.

There is already a familiar name at the top of Ligue 1, with champions Paris Saint-Germain having maximum points after Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score twice in a 3-1 win at Guingamp last weekend.

That was Mbappe's first appearance since starring in France's World Cup triumph, and the 19-year-old will hope to start alongside Neymar when PSG host Angers.

Balotelli staying, but banned

Newly-promoted outfits Reims and Nimes have also won both games so far, as have Dijon, who go to Vieira's Nice.

Nice are still without the suspended Mario Balotelli, but at least the Italian striker is staying with the club after the collapse of a move to Marseille.

Balotelli had been keen to leave, but Nice claimed Marseille refused to meet their asking price of five million euros ($5.8m).

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere then revealed that the former Manchester City and Liverpool player informed the club of a change of heart this week.

"Mario told us he wanted to stay for another season. We never forced Mario to stay. In his mind he is 100 percent with us," Rivere told L'Equipe.

For Marseille, losing out on Balotelli followed a chastening 3-1 defeat at Nimes. The news that Serbian winger Nemanja Radonjic is set to join from Red Star Belgrade is a boost ahead of their game against Rennes, however.

Player to watch: Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir is set to feature for Lyon for the first time since the World Cup play

Nabil Fekir is set to feature for Lyon for the first time since the World Cup

(AFP)

After winning the World Cup with France, the 25-year-old Fekir was given time off by Lyon and so did not play in their opening two league games.

But after a summer also marked by the collapse of a transfer to Liverpool, the Lyon skipper is back and set to play against Strasbourg on Friday.

"What happened was difficult for him to digest," coach Genesio said of his aborted transfer.

"But he is at Lyon, his home, and in the Champions League. It could be worse."

Fixtures (GMT)

Friday

Lyon v Strasbourg (1845)

Saturday

Paris Saint-Germain v Angers (1500), Amiens v Reims, Montpellier v Saint-Etienne, Nantes v Caen, Nice v Dijon, Toulouse v Nimes (all 1800)

Sunday

Lille v Guingamp (1300), Bordeaux v Monaco (1500), Marseille v Rennes (1900)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ranking: Did you know Aubameyang is the fastest Arsenal player? Ranking Did you know Aubameyang is the fastest Arsenal player?
Ibrahim Tanko: Black Stars assistant coach explains absence of Gyan and Ayew brothers Ibrahim Tanko Black Stars assistant coach explains absence of Gyan and Ayew brothers
Boxing: Joseph Agbeko defends WBO Africa title September 8 Boxing Joseph Agbeko defends WBO Africa title September 8
Football: Defiant Emery vows to stick to his guns as Arsenal chase first win Football Defiant Emery vows to stick to his guns as Arsenal chase first win
Football: Kompany better than ever 10 years into City career Football Kompany better than ever 10 years into City career
Football: Spurs threaten to pile more misery of Mourinho's Man Utd Football Spurs threaten to pile more misery of Mourinho's Man Utd

Recommended Videos

Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban
Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
3 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as president...bullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
6 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept...bullet
7 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife...bullet
10 Black Stars 'Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti set for emotional home debut at the San Paolo Stadium against former team AC Milan.
Football Ancelotti set for emotional Napoli home debut against old club AC Milan
Lionel Messi scored twice for Barcelona on the opening weekend
Football Strike threat leaves cloud over La Liga with season up and running
Pablo Sarabia struck the winning goal for Sevilla in Olomouc
Football Sevilla, Celtic, Rangers edge towards Europa League, Burnley beaten
In late May 2018, the Swiss Federal Tribunal put a provisional stay on a suspension given to Paolo Guerrero (pictured June 2018), allowing him to play for Peru at the World Cup
Football Doping ban freeze lifted on Peru's Guerrero