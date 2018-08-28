Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Henry not joining Bordeaux as talks break down


Football Henry not joining Bordeaux as talks break down

Thierry Henry will not be the next coach of Bordeaux, with the French club's president confirming to AFP on Tuesday that negotiations had broken down.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thierry Henry will not join Bordeax, the French club has confirmed play

Thierry Henry will not join Bordeax, the French club has confirmed

(AFP)

Thierry Henry will not be the next coach of Bordeaux, with the French club's president confirming to AFP on Tuesday that negotiations had broken down.

"Yes, we can confirm the end of those negotiations," Stephane Martin told AFP, following earlier reports in France and England that Henry had turned the job down.

Sky Sports, the channel for whom Henry worked as a pundit for four years before quitting last month, said late on Monday that he had refused the offer to take his first managerial role since retiring as a player.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Henry felt that he had not been given sufficient guarantees by General American Capital Partners (GACP), the American consortium expected to take over Bordeaux at the end of September from current owners, the media conglomerate M6.

Despite his lack of experience as a coach, appointing the 41-year-old would have been a remarkable coup for Bordeaux, the six-time French champions.

They are looking for a replacement for the Uruguayan Gustavo Poyet, whose departure from the club is expected to be made official later on Tuesday.

Poyet was only appointed in January and led the club to European qualification at the end of last season, but he was suspended earlier this month after a very public outburst at directors over transfer policy.

Henry, who had been working as an assistant coach to the Belgian national team, met GACP in New York at the end of last week having come to an initial agreement with M6.

According to reports, however, Bordeaux were surprised by his salary demands given his lack of experience as a coach. Reports say he also wanted three new signings before the transfer window closes at the end of this week.

Bordeaux had already been turned down by former coach Laurent Blanc and Remi Garde, another ex-Arsenal player who is now at Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer.

As their search for a successor to Poyet goes on, interim coach Eric Bedouet is set to take charge of the team in their next game, the Europa League play-off, second leg at home to Belgian club Gent on Thursday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

New Beginning: Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon Group? New Beginning Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon Group?
Confederation of African Football: CAF deny reports of taking AWCON 2018 rights off Ghana Confederation of African Football CAF deny reports of taking AWCON 2018 rights off Ghana
Football: Salah row escalates with Egyptian FA Football Salah row escalates with Egyptian FA
Football: Three things that have gone wrong for Manchester United Football Three things that have gone wrong for Manchester United
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ghana's Adolf Otibo scores twice on debut for Guadalajara's 3-2 win in Spain Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghana's Adolf Otibo scores twice on debut for Guadalajara's 3-2 win in Spain
Football: Ronaldo Jr joins Juventus youth academy Football Ronaldo Jr joins Juventus youth academy

Recommended Videos

Thomas Partey: Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song Thomas Partey Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song
Video: Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu
Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
3 2018 AWCON Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup hosting rightsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
7 Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump...bullet
8 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
9 Football Ronaldo Jr joins Juventus youth academybullet
10 Football Genoa fans to hold '43 minutes of silence' in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would delight youbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
7 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
8 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
9 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

Three things Ghana stands to lose after being stripped of AWCON hosting rights
Black Queens Three things Ghana stands to lose after being stripped of AWCON hosting rights
Lucas Maura hits brace as Tottenham hammer Man United 3-0
Premier League Lucas Maura hits brace as Tottenham hammer Man United 3-0
Jose Mourinho demanded respect in an angry post-match press conference
Football Mourinho calls for respect as Spurs pile more misery on Man Utd
Hugo Lloris captained Tottenham in victory at Manchester United just days after being arrested for drink driving
Football Lloris backing no justification for drink driving charge - Pochettino