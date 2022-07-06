Here are 5 footballers who have switched nationality to play for the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Ahead of the biggest football showpiece that is expected to take place in Qatar in November, many Ghanaians have been worried about how the Black Stars can matchup in terms of talent and exposure to some of the biggest football countries in the world.

Therefore, the news that 5 foreign players have switched allegiance to help the team at the Mundial came as good news.

Let’s take a look at these 5 players and what they bring to the team

1 . Tariq Lamptey: The Brighton and Hove defender was announced as one of the players that have agreed to switch nationality and represent Ghana.

According to GFA President, Kurt Okraku, Tariq’s decision was largely influenced by his father Ahmed Lamptey.

He was born on 30th September, 2000 in Hillingdon in England. He previously played at youth level for England.

On 29 December 2019, Lamptey made his professional footballing debut for Chelsea away against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Pulse Ghana

On 31 January 2020, the winter transfer deadline day, Lamptey completed a permanent transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion, signing a three and a half year deal. He made an impressive debut for the Seagulls in his first Premier League start, a 0–0 away draw against Leicester City on 23 June.

He is expected to provide some depth at the right back position for the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.

2 . Inaki Williams: The Atletico Bilbao player is one of the high profile players Ghana has been pursuing for a while. Therefore his announcement that he is ready to play for the Black Stars has been dominating the news headlines.

Iñaki Williams was born in Bilbao in 1994. He started to play football in Pamplona and joined Athletic Club in 2012. After astonishing everyone at the academy, he made his first team debut in December 2014 and two months later became the first black player to score a goal for 'The Lions.' In January 2018 he renewed his contract with the Basque outfit until 2025, assuring his presence at San Mamés for years to come.

Pulse Nigeria

Inaki Williams said, “today a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana's T-shirt with all my will while I give my best. I am one of the Black Stars”.

3 . Stephan Ambrosius: Born in Hamburg to Ghanaian parents, Ambrosius joined the Hamburger SV youth academy in 2012. He made his professional debut in the Bundesliga in March 2018.

Pulse Ghana

Ambrosius started playing football at the age of 5 at local club Einichkeit Wilhelmsburg, before moving to SV Wilhelmsburg and finally FC St. Pauli. In 2012, at the age of 13, Pauli moved to the Hamburger SV youth academy.

4 . Patric Pfeiffer: He was born on 20 August 1999. He is a German-born Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a defender for SV Darmstadt 98.

Pulse Ghana

5 . Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer: He is a centre forward who was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother.

Königsdörffer played youth football for Minerva Berlin, SCC Berlin and Hertha BSC before joining the youth setup at Dynamo Dresden in the summer of 2019.

Pulse Ghana