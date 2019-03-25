Three debutants namely Mauritania, Burundi and Madagascar will join other nations for the campaign.

The 2019 AFCON has been expanded from 16 to 24 nations.

Below is the full list of countries who have qualified for the continental showpiece:

Group A

Senegal

Madagascar

Group B

Morocco

Cameroon

Group C

Mali

Burundi

Group D

Algeria

Benin

Group E

Nigeria

South Africa

Group F

Ghana

Kenya

Group G

Zimbabwe

DR Congo

Group H

Guinea

Ivory Coast

Group I

Angola

Mauritania

Group J

Tunisia

Egypt

Group K

Guinea Bissau

Namibia

Group L

Uganda

Tanzania