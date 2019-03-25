Three debutants namely Mauritania, Burundi and Madagascar will join other nations for the campaign.
The 2019 AFCON has been expanded from 16 to 24 nations.
Below is the full list of countries who have qualified for the continental showpiece:
Group A
Senegal
Madagascar
Group B
Morocco
Cameroon
Group C
Mali
Burundi
Group D
Algeria
Benin
Group E
Nigeria
South Africa
Group F
Ghana
Kenya
Group G
Zimbabwe
DR Congo
Group H
Guinea
Ivory Coast
Group I
Angola
Mauritania
Group J
Tunisia
Egypt
Group K
Guinea Bissau
Namibia
Group L
Uganda
Tanzania