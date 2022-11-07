The draw came up with some tasty fixtures for football fans when the Champions League resumes next year.
Here are all the fixtures for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16
The draw for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League took place earlier today at Nyon in Switzerland.
Recommended articles
Below are the fixtures
Bayern Munich vs PSG
Chelsea vs Dortmund
AC Milan vs Tottenham
Man City vs Leipzig
Pulse Nigeria
Inter Milan vs Porto
Frankfurt vs Napoli
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Club Brugge vs Benfica
More from category
-
'Has to be Rigged' - Fans react to Europa League Playoff Draw
-
QATAR 2022: 10 African players to watch out for at the FIFA World cup
-
TRANSFERS: Liverpool owners FSG puts club for sale, confirms interests from third parties