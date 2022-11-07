RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Here are all the fixtures for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Evans Annang

The draw for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League took place earlier today at Nyon in Switzerland.

The draw came up with some tasty fixtures for football fans when the Champions League resumes next year.

Below are the fixtures

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Chelsea vs Dortmund

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Man City vs Leipzig

Inter Milan vs Porto

Frankfurt vs Napoli

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Club Brugge vs Benfica

