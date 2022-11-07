Here are all the fixtures for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

The draw for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League took place earlier today at Nyon in Switzerland.

The draw came up with some tasty fixtures for football fans when the Champions League resumes next year.

Below are the fixtures Bayern Munich vs PSG Chelsea vs Dortmund AC Milan vs Tottenham Man City vs Leipzig Pulse Nigeria Inter Milan vs Porto Frankfurt vs Napoli Liverpool vs Real Madrid Club Brugge vs Benfica

