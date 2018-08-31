Pulse.com.gh logo
Antoine Griezman had as many as 285 votes more than Dimitri Payet in the run for the UEFA Europa League Player of the Year.

Atletico Madrid dominated the list of best performers in last season’s UEFA Europa League, producing four of the ten men.  

UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo to European Player of the Year

Top ten players of 2017/18 UEFA Europa League

1 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético) – 388 points

2 Dimitri Payet (Marseille) – 103 points

3 Diego Godín (Atlético) – 84 points

4 Jan Oblak (Atlético) – 43 points

5 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 26 points

6= Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 16 points

Real Madrid sweep all four positional awards

6= Koke (Atlético) – 16 points

8= Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) – 10 points

8= Florian Thauvin (Marseille) – 10 points

10 Sergej Milinković-Savić (Lazio) – 8 points

