Antoine Griezman had as many as 285 votes more than Dimitri Payet in the run for the UEFA Europa League Player of the Year.
UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo to European Player of the Year
Top ten players of 2017/18 UEFA Europa League
1 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético) – 388 points
2 Dimitri Payet (Marseille) – 103 points
3 Diego Godín (Atlético) – 84 points
4 Jan Oblak (Atlético) – 43 points
5 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 26 points
6= Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 16 points
6= Koke (Atlético) – 16 points
8= Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) – 10 points
8= Florian Thauvin (Marseille) – 10 points
10 Sergej Milinković-Savić (Lazio) – 8 points