Eight countries will be battling for a place in the 2020 Summer Olympics to be staged in Tokyo- three of the eight teams will qualify for the competition next summer.
The Black Meteors are looking forward to qualify for the Olympic football competition for the first time since 2004 in Athens.
The team have already arrived in Egypt ahead of their opening game on Friday.
Below are all the fixtures for the group games of the 2019 Africa U-23 Nations Cup:
Friday 8 November 2019
Group Stage
Group A
16:00 Egypt vs Mali
Group A
19:00 Cameroon vs Ghana
Group B
Saturday 9 November 2019
16:00 Nigeria vs Ivory Coast
19:00 South Africa vs Zambia
Group A
Monday 11 November 2019
16:00 Mali vs Cameroon
Group A
19:00 Ghana vs Egypt
Group B
Tuesday 12 November 2019
16:00 Ivory Coast vs South Africa
Group B
19:00 Zambia vs Nigeria
Group A
Thursday 14 November 2019
19:00 Egypt vs Cameroon
Group A
19:00 Mali vs Ghana
Group B
Friday 15 November 2019
19:00 Nigeria vs South Africa
Group B
19:00 Ivory Coast vs Zambia