Eight countries will be battling for a place in the 2020 Summer Olympics to be staged in Tokyo- three of the eight teams will qualify for the competition next summer.

The Black Meteors are looking forward to qualify for the Olympic football competition for the first time since 2004 in Athens.

The team have already arrived in Egypt ahead of their opening game on Friday.

Below are all the fixtures for the group games of the 2019 Africa U-23 Nations Cup:

Friday 8 November 2019

Group Stage

Group A

16:00    Egypt    vs          Mali

Group A

19:00    Cameroon          vs          Ghana  

Group B

Saturday 9 November 2019

16:00    Nigeria vs Ivory Coast   

19:00    South Africa vs  Zambia 

Group A

Monday 11 November 2019

16:00    Mali      vs          Cameroon          

Group A

19:00    Ghana  vs          Egypt    

Group B

Tuesday 12 November 2019

16:00    Ivory Coast        vs          South Africa      

Group B

19:00    Zambia vs Nigeria           

Group A

Thursday 14 November 2019

19:00    Egypt vs Cameroon        

Group A

19:00    Mali      vs          Ghana  

Group B

Friday 15 November 2019

19:00    Nigeria vs          South Africa      

Group B

19:00    Ivory Coast        vs          Zambia 