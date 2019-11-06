Eight countries will be battling for a place in the 2020 Summer Olympics to be staged in Tokyo- three of the eight teams will qualify for the competition next summer.

The Black Meteors are looking forward to qualify for the Olympic football competition for the first time since 2004 in Athens.

The team have already arrived in Egypt ahead of their opening game on Friday.

Below are all the fixtures for the group games of the 2019 Africa U-23 Nations Cup:

Friday 8 November 2019

Group Stage

Group A

16:00 Egypt vs Mali

Group A

19:00 Cameroon vs Ghana

Group B

Saturday 9 November 2019

16:00 Nigeria vs Ivory Coast

19:00 South Africa vs Zambia

Group A

Monday 11 November 2019

16:00 Mali vs Cameroon

Group A

19:00 Ghana vs Egypt

Group B

Tuesday 12 November 2019

16:00 Ivory Coast vs South Africa

Group B

19:00 Zambia vs Nigeria

Group A

Thursday 14 November 2019

19:00 Egypt vs Cameroon

Group A

19:00 Mali vs Ghana

Group B

Friday 15 November 2019

19:00 Nigeria vs South Africa

Group B

19:00 Ivory Coast vs Zambia