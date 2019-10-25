Fans are given the opportunity to predict results of UEFA Champions League games to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes.
Here are the terms conditions:
- Participants must be 18 years and above
- 4 winners will be selected across all Pulse Ghana channels.
- The winners will be selected on a ‘first come, first served’ basis for predictions.
- Pulse Ghana reserves the right to determine the party that predicted first.
- Winners are required to visit the Pulse Ghana office for their rewards.
- In the event that the winner cannot visit the office in person, the winner may select another party to claim the reward on their behalf.
- In the event that the winner is unable to claim the reward, the reward will move to the next party in line.