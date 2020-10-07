The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the new home and away jerseys for the Black Stars on Monday.

READ MORE: Tema Youth to receive $2.25 million from Thomas Partey’s deal

The home kit has an outstanding design which combines white, grey and some shades of black on the arms.

The away jersey is designed in a similar manner, but has its dominant colours as yellow and black.

The home and away jerseys have PUMA’s logo on the upper right, the GFA logo on the upper left and a black star in between.

Sportswear giants, Puma who are the kit manufacturers have announced the prices for the home jersey which is $90 and the jacket goes for $90 (equivalent to GHC ¢522).

The Black Stars are expected to wear the new jersey when they take on Mali and Qatar on October 9 and October 12, respectively in Turkey for international friendlies.