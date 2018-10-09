Here is the full list of 30 nominees for 2018 Ballon d'Or

news

Luka Modric, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among others have been nominated for the 2018 Ballon d'Or award.

Sergio Aguero (ARG / Manchester City)

Alisson (BRA / Liverpool)

Gareth Bale (WAL / Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema (FRA / Real Madrid)

Edinson Cavani (URU / PSG)

Thibaut Courtois (BEL / Chelsea)

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR / Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (BEL / Manchester City)

Roberto Firmino (BRA / Liverpool)

Diego Godin (URU / Atlético Madrid)

Antoine Griezmann (FRA / Atlético Madrid)

Eden Hazard (BEL / Chelsea)

Isco (SPA / Real Madrid)

Harry Kane (ENG / Tottenham)

N'Golo Kanté (FRA / Chelsea)

Hugo Lloris (FRA / Tottenham)

Mario Mandzukic (CRO / Juventus Turin)

Sadio Mané (SEN / Liverpool)

Marcelo (BRA / Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappé (FRA / PSG)

Lionel Messi (ARG / FC Barcelone)

Luka Modric (CRO / Real Madrid)

Neymar (BRA / PSG)

Jan Oblak (SLO / Atlético Madrid)

Paul Pogba (FRA / Manchester United)

The Ballon d'Or (French pronunciation: ​[balɔ̃ dɔʁ]; "Golden Ball") is an annual football award presented by France Football. It has been awarded since 1956, although between 2010 and 2015, an agreement was made with FIFA and the award was temporarily merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year, and known as the FIFA Ballon d'Or. However, the partnership ended in 2016 and the award was reversed back to Ballon d'Or, while FIFA also reverted to its own separate annual award (now named The Best FIFA Football Awards).

Conceived by sports writer Gabriel Hanot, the Ballon d'Or award honours the male player deemed to have performed the best over the previous year, based on voting by football journalists. Originally it was an award for players from Europe. In 1995 the Ballon d'Or was expanded to include all players from any origin that have been active at European clubs.Finally in 2007 it became a global prize with all professional footballers from around the world being eligible.