Here is the ticket prices for Black Stars clash against Kotoko

Asante Kotoko will pit their strengths against the senior National team at 4 PM, and tickets would go for Gh¢5 for the Popular Stands and theCentre Line and Gh¢15 for the VIP.

Ghana were scheduled to play Sierra Leone on Thursday in the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

However, FIFA has placed a suspension on Sierra Leone over government interference in the running of football regarding decision to remove Ishya Johansen and Kamara from office as the president and general secretary of the Football Association (FA), respectively.

The game has therefore been called off by CAF following Sierra Leone’s failure to meet the deadline set by FIFA for the latter to reinstate Johansen and Kamara before sanctioning the match.

A friendly game has been scheduled between the Black Stars and Kotoko, following calls from fans in Kumasi for such a game to be arranged, after having missed football following the Anas expose'

The match is set to come off on Friday at 4:00pm