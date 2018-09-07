Here is what Ronaldo told Modric after UEFA Men’s Player award

news

Croatia skipper Luka Modric has disclosed the content of the text message he received from Cristiano Ronaldo congratulating him for winning the UEFA Men’s Player of the Season award.

Luka Modric beat off competition from Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

The former Real Madrid talisman was heavily criticized for snubbing the UEFA awards gala.

READ MORE: We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayew

However, Luka Modric who spent six years at the Santiago Bernabeau has disclosed that Ronaldo despite failing to show up for the gala sent a message to indicate that he deserves the honours as the European best player.

"I have a good relationship with him, he sent me a message congratulating me for winning it and that he hopes to see me soon,” Modric, who played in Croatia's draw with a Ronaldo-less Portugal on Thursday night, said.

"I get on well with Cristiano, we will continue to do so, nothing will change.

READ MORE: These are the only African players to mount FIFA podium

The individual awards are important but the most important is the group.

"I am happy to be (in the list for The Best). The players and coaches decide so we will see."

Modric was also named the best player at the World Cup after helping Croatia to the final where they were beaten by France.

Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates were knocked out by Uruguay at the last-16 stage.