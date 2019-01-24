A seven-page document sighted has been sent to (CAF) by Coton Sports Garoua demanding the football governing body to disqualify Asante Kotoko on the bases that Kwame Bonsu a midfielder of the Kumasi giants used two different jersey numbers in their home and away games, which is a violation of the rules governing the game.

Asante Kotoko managed a 2-3 away win against Coton Sports Garoua in Cameroon and won 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Kumasi, as they booked a place in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup 5-3 on aggregate.

However, the Cameroonians have alleged that Kotoko failed to comply with the rules of the game and it is good grounds for them to forfeit their qualification, because Kwame Bonsu used jersey number 8 in Cameroon and changed into jersey number 3 in Ghana.

They have therefore filled a seven-page document to buttress their claims and if this is true, it would be a violation of article 6.5 of the CAF Confederation Cup rules.

But, Asante Kotoko via their official Twitter page have denied the allegation by Coton Sport Garoua and have shown a picture which indicates that Kwame Bonsu wore jersey number 3 in the first leg.

“Coton Sport are complaining about a number of a jersey of a player and they want to bring it to the attention of CAF,” said General Secretary of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Benjamin Didier Banlock.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM, Banlock, who was a co-signatory to the petition said he signed the document simply out of duty. “As for me, it doesn’t change the fact that we saw the game and it ends there for me.”

“Honestly, you know there are some part of your job you do without being happy to do but it’s your duty. It’s a very tricky one so let’s wait for CAF, they are the ones deciding but I’m not expecting any magic from CAF.”

Kotoko have been drawn in group C, comprising Al Hilal, Zesco United and Nkana FC.