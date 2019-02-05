Liverpool are the sworn rivals of Everton and the Toffees despite witnessing some poor results lately under coach Marcos Silva would jubilate over a defeat against Manchester City, because with three points separating the Reds from the league champions the fans don’t want to contribute in any way in helping their Mersey side rivals win their first league title since 1990, so they would want to lose to keep the hopes of Man City alive.

Everton will take on Manchester City on Wednesday at the Goodison Park in the midweek of the Premier League.

And ahead of the match this is how some fans of Everton have reacted

One Twitter user wrote: "Sack Silva if we beat Man City on Wednesday."

Another added: "Imagine Marco Silva wins tomorrow vs City, the Blues will be calling for his head."

A third said: "Marco Silva has been losing left right and centre.

"Swear I'm going to kill him if he chooses to turn it on against City this week."

One even ranted: "If Everton beat Man City, sack Marco Silva... If Chelsea beat Man City, sack Sarri...

"Just make it sure of saving humanity and make sure [Liverpool] don’t get anywhere close to the Premier League trophy."