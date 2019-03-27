Real Madrid have made it clear that they won't submit a bid for Mbappe this summer, and those in Paris see him as non-transferable, whatever the fee.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah rules out Kevin-Prince Boateng’s return

Impact away from the pitchPSG's desire to keep hold of Mbappe goes beyond what he offers on the pitch, and that itself is a lot.

The French forward and Neymar are to French football what David Beckham was in Spain during his time at Real Madrid. They are money-making machines.

They have had their problems, but advertising income and sponsorships will increase with the pair in Paris. The club recently signed a deal with hotel group Accor, who will replace Fly Emirates on the shirt, which will see them earn as much as 60 million euros per season, which is unsurprisingly the biggest in the history of French football.

They expect even moreIt's easy to forget that Mbappe is still young. PSG know how much he has to offer and they are predicting more from next season.

Despite his incredible figures, he didn't appear against Manchester United in Paris or in the Champions League elimination against Real Madrid last season.

Nasser al Khelaifi, PSG president, is clear about not selling Mbappe, because he's one of the world's best players and he's not going to allow the forward to be 'raffled off around Europe'.

The player himself, meanwhile, assured fans of his continuity after the United defeat and hasn't discussed his future since.

"There are a lot of people who doubt it, but I will continue to trust in this project," Mbappe said. "I'll be here, that's for sure."

Credit: Marca