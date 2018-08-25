Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester United

news

Cristiano Ronaldo has disclosed that he chose Juventus ahead of any other team including Manchester United after deciding to leave Real Madrid because of the standing ovation he received in Turin last season in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals first leg.

Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed Juventus 3-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter finals.

The 33-year-old was given a standing ovation by Juventus fans after his enviable feat.

According to Cristiano Ronaldo he settled on Juventus after deciding to move away from the Santiago Bernabeau because of the reception he received in Turin from fans of Juventus.

“I chose Juventus over any other club when I became certain to leave Real Madrid, because of the standing ovation I received from fans of Juventus, after scoring a hat-trick in Turin.

“I had deeper love for Juventus fans, so when I decided to leave then I had to reciprocate that gesture by joining the Turin side,” he said.

Juventus paid 100 million euros to Real Madrid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for a club and Serie A record transfer.

The five times FIFA Player of the Year and Ballon D’Or winner spent nine years at Real Madrid and established himself as the club’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former club Manchester United were also interested in Portuguese but he finally settled on Juventus.