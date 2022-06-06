Here’s how much it costs to rent Barcelona’s Camp Nou for your wedding

“Are you planning on celebrating a birthday somewhere exclusive? Are you preparing a surprise party for your Barça-mad friend? If you are thinking of hosting a private event, the Camp Nou will open its doors to make sure of a magical day,” the statement said.

“Choose from our selection of fully equipped rooms and entertainment activities to ensure a fantastic time for all in an awesome location. You don’t need to worry about the food either, because our top-quality catering service will be on hand to delight your guests.

“If you would like the Camp Nou to be the venue for your private party, then take a look at what the Club has to offer and contact us now.”

Per the packages offered by Barcelona, one can rent the stadium's Foundation Lounge, suitable for around 25 to 50 guests, for €1,600.

The 'Grandstand Hall' package also offers guests stunning views of the pitch and seating of between 300 and 1000 people and costs €13,500.

The 'Camp Nou Terrace' package costs between €6,000 and €7,000 for persons who want to go for such a package.