Felix Afena-Gyan starts in Otto Addo's Black Stars line-up against Nigeria

Evans Annang

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named an experienced starting 11 in his first game as the national team manager in the crunch World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

Black Stars lineup

The ex-Borussia Dortmund player’s starting line-up is made up of familiar faces that participated in the humiliating 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroun.

Highly rated AS Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan starts on his debut and Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Kudus Mohammed makes a return to the team after the AFCON in January.

Club Brugge defender Dennis Odoi also makes his debut as he starts as the right back and Joojo Wollacot keeps his position in goal.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will lead the team in the absence of substantive skipper Dede Ayew while Jordan Ayew makes a start after testing negative for COVID-19 a few days ago.

Ghana needs to win convincingly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in order to have a great chance to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Here’s how the Black Stars will line-up against the Super Eagles of Nigeria:

Richard Ofori

Dennis Odoi

Daniel Amartey

Alexander Djiku

Gideon Mensah

Baba Iddrissu

Thomas Partey (C)

Fatahu Ishaku

Mohammed Kudus

Jordan Ayew

Afena Gyan

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Evans Annang

