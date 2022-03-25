Felix Afena-Gyan starts in Otto Addo's Black Stars line-up against Nigeria

Highly rated AS Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan starts on his debut and Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Kudus Mohammed makes a return to the team after the AFCON in January.

Club Brugge defender Dennis Odoi also makes his debut as he starts as the right back and Joojo Wollacot keeps his position in goal.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will lead the team in the absence of substantive skipper Dede Ayew while Jordan Ayew makes a start after testing negative for COVID-19 a few days ago.

Ghana needs to win convincingly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in order to have a great chance to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Here’s how the Black Stars will line-up against the Super Eagles of Nigeria:

Richard Ofori

Dennis Odoi

Daniel Amartey

Alexander Djiku

Gideon Mensah

Baba Iddrissu

Thomas Partey (C)

Fatahu Ishaku

Mohammed Kudus

Jordan Ayew

Afena Gyan