Businessman sues Sulley Muntari over €97,000; here’s why

Myjoyonline reports that the businessman’s statement of claim was filed on March 21, 2022, by his lawyer Kwadwo Gyasi Ntrakwah of Ntrakwah and Co.

In his writ, Rodrigo Renato Gianno said Muntari contacted him to make some payments on behalf of the player, his family and friends.

This, he said, happened between 2015 and 2017 and the payment was for various airline tickets and various hotel rooms for the aforementioned.

Gianno alleges that the former Inter Milan and AC Milan star refused to pay for the money, insisting all cheques issued by Muntari were rejected by the banks.

He noted that the 37-year-old later acknowledged his debt and promised to pay it back, but has since not honoured his pledge.

To this end, the businessman said, he was left with no other option than to take the matter to court for redress.

Gianno also stated that he already sued Muntari at the Court of Milan in 2019 and got judgement in his favour but the football still refused to pay the money.

He, therefore, wants the High Court to compel the footballer to pay the money owed him, including interest and general damages.

Muntari returned to the Ghana Premier League two months ago after joining champions Hearts of Oak on a short-term contract.