Hertha Berlin drop Cunha amid Atletico rumours

Hertha have made it "very clear" they want around 30 million euros ($35 million) for Cunha, 22, said sports director Fredi Bobic, who admitted negotiations "are very tough, the market's difficult".

"But the price is very clear. I wouldn't sell him if the offer is below his current market value," insisted Bobic, without confirming to which clubs they are talking.

Atletico are said to be haggling over a transfer fee for Cunha, who scored in the men's final of the Tokyo Olympics when Brazil beat Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the gold medal.

Hertha opted to drop Cunha for Saturday's league game against VfL Wolfsburg because of the transfer negotiations.

"That also plays a role," Bobic admitted.

"This whole combination leads to some players not being focused."

However, Hertha coach Pal Dardai said Cunha was dropped as an "educational measure" after a below-par performance during their defeat at Cologne on the opening weekend of the season.